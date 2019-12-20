UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $376,411.00 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

