United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Issues Earnings Results

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:UCG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 313,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Carpets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.
United Carpets Group Company Profile
United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.
