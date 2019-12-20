United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Issues Earnings Results

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:UCG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 313,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Carpets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Get United Carpets Group alerts:

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.