United Carpets Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UCG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 313,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. United Carpets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Get United Carpets Group alerts:

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that United Carpets Group will post 160 earnings per share for the current year.

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.