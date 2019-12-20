United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 208,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

