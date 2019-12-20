United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 1.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $166.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.