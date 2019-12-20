United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.84). United States Steel posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

