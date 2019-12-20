United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.84). United States Steel posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply