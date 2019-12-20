Universa Price Tops $0.0022 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

