UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

