Unobtanium Price Hits $41.97 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $202.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $41.97 or 0.00582843 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,202.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.02621342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,435 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

