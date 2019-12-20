UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00011806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $850.78 million and $7.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00558626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

