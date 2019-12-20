UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00012102 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $870.00 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00561363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000493 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.