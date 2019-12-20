Uquid Coin Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $671,417.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDAX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

