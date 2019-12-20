Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $970,610.00 and $641,871.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, OOOBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.