UralsCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,228.00 and $1.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (CRYPTO:URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

