Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 132.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE:UBA remained flat at $$23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,417. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

