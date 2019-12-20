Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.