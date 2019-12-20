USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Crex24, Korbit and Poloniex. USD Coin has a total market cap of $524.04 million and approximately $286.45 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.01784659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 524,741,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,004,343 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Crex24, FCoin, Korbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

