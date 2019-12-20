USDK Price Up 1% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, USDK has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $39.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

