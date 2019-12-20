USDQ (USDQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,157.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $10,157.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052618 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00326101 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

