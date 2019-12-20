USDX (USDX) Trading 197.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $212,511.00 and approximately $29,390.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 197.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000871 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9,563.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003805 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001333 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 764,745 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

