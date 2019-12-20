Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5012 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of XLU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

