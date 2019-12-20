Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Survey

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Paypal alerts:

80.6% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 14.89% 16.73% 5.61% Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paypal and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $15.45 billion 8.27 $2.06 billion $1.79 60.83 Uxin $483.08 million 1.67 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.81

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Paypal has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paypal and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 7 23 0 2.77 Uxin 0 2 1 0 2.33

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $122.03, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Uxin has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 178.79%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Paypal.

Summary

Paypal beats Uxin on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.