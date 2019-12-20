V-ID Price Tops $0.0708 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $610,663.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,549,699 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

