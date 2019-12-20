V Systems Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.59 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One V Systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. During the last week, V Systems has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $74.59 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,794,268,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,879,409,895 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

