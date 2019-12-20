Valero Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

