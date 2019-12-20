Valor Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $346,134.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $346,134.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.06816162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

