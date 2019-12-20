Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8404 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

BATS:VFMV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73.

