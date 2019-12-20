Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

