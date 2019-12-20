Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3638 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

VFMO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. 1,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.