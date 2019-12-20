Vanta Network (VANTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $340.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

