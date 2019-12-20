VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at $304,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,212,000 shares of company stock worth $10,105,440. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 72,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

