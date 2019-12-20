Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Releases Earnings Results

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VELA remained flat at $GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10. Vela Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

