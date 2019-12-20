Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $920,681.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Verasity has a market cap of $3.14 million and $920,681.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001190 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,163,843 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

