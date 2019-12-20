VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $707,759.00 and $442.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060264 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086663 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.70 or 1.00159745 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,329,365 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

