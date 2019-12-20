Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $8.98 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.98 million and $243,046.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, YoBit, Coinroom and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,202.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.01787690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.02621342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00558364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00648145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056712 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,640,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bitsane, Coinroom and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

