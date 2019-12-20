Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.38. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

