Viacoin Trading 16% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $147,567.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,033 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.