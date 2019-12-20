VideoCoin (VID) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $255,142.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

