VIDY Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

