Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) Plans $0.07 Annual Dividend

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $23.21.

