Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.55

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

PFFA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 84,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

