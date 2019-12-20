Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLHY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

