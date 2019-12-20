Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NFLT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

