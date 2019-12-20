Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6708 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 48,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

