Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of VRAI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,045 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

