Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UTES traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.29. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $42.82.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.