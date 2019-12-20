Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,558 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.