Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.55 (NYSEARCA:VGFO)

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of VGFO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

