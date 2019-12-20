VisionX (VNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,986.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market capitalization of $240,294.00 and $27,986.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.