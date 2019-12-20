VNT Chain (VNT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $316,006.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

